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Local News

Northwest Side automotive repair shop to host car maintenance event on Saturday

The free event empowers women to learn more about vehicles

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

San Antonio – Women looking to feel more confident about car maintenance can receive hands-on help this weekend at a free clinic in San Antonio.

O’Brien Automotive will host its fifth annual Heels in Wheels Car Care Clinic on Saturday. The event teaches the basics such as checking filters, jump-starting a battery and changing a flat tire.

Owner Nannette Neugart said the event has grown from about 40 or 50 participants to around 150, with some families bringing daughters and granddaughters to learn together.

“I want women to feel empowered. I don’t ever want women to feel scared,” Neugart said.

The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8990 Huebner Road near Babcock Road. Organizers said prizes and giveaways will be offered, including a raffle for a classic vehicle.

Neugart said she often hears from people who return to the event and share how they used what they learned to handle car trouble on their own.

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