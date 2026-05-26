SAPD: Capital murder suspect used Instagram to lure 2 teens to deadly robbery set-up

Correction: KSAT has updated this article to clarify an arrest affidavit stated Angie Morales is accused of being a "party" in the deadly robbery setup, and police do not accuse her of pulling the trigger on the teenagers.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers made an arrest in connection with a double-murder at a South Side apartment complex in 2022.

SAPD took Angie Morales, 21, into custody Monday and charged her with the capital murder of multiple persons, jail and court records show. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, Morales — who was 17 at the time of July 29, 2022, shootings — is accused of being a “party” in the killing of Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, and Angel Ray Garcia, 15.

The arrest affidavit does not directly accuse her of pulling the trigger, but police say she helped set the teens up to be robbed by luring them to the apartments.

Officers were dispatched on a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. on July 29, 2022, to the Union Pines Apartments in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road. According to a 911 call, shots rang out near Building 28 at the complex.

Upon arrival at the complex, officers found Cordova-Mejia and Garcia’s bodies and 9 mm shell casings at the scene. Cordova-Mejia was discovered near a breezeway on the ground while Garcia “was found upstairs” of Building 28, the affidavit states.

Autopsies conducted by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office showed both teenagers died of multiple gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Morales’ alleged plan

In the affidavit, an SAPD detective wrote that a “confidential informant” came forward with information that tied Morales to the double-murder.

According to the informant, Morales used an Instagram account to communicate with and lure Cordova-Mejia and Garcia to the Union Pines Apartments. There, the informant said the teenagers would be robbed and subsequently killed by people Angie colluded with, according to the affidavit.

The original detective on the case tried to interview Morales, but she said she knew nothing about the shooting deaths of Cordova-Mejia and Garcia, the affidavit stated.

Morales is the first arrest in the case.

Although an SAPD spokeswoman said they could not confirm other suspects, the affidavit mentions Morales “acted in concert with multiple other suspects,” and even names one.

Since that person has not yet been arrested, KSAT won’t name them.

Social media trails

Investigators said they reviewed data from Cordova-Mejia’s phone, which showed he communicated with Morales’ Instagram account in the minutes leading up to his death.

While Morales told Cordova-Mejia the address and a specific building number, documents show she didn’t give him an apartment number.

In her last message to Cordova-Mejia, Morales told him to “wait” and that she was “stepping out.” Minutes later, police said shots rang out.

Detectives obtained a search warrant tied to the Instagram account, and police say the name and birthday listed on the account matched Morales.

A phone number associated with the account also matched the number the informant had given, SAPD said. Call records placed the phone using the number “in the area of the murder, at the time it occurred.”

A Bexar County judge set Morales’ bond at $250,000, Bexar County court records show. It is unclear when she will make her next court appearance.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: