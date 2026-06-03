Man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder, Atascosa DA’s Office says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal 2023 shooting in Atascosa County, the district attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

On Aug. 21, 2023, Samuel Ponce shot Jorge Erosa outside of his home in Jourdanton, the release said. Erosa was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where he later died from his injuries.

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Evidence presented during the trial included security footage of the shooting, social media messages, witness testimony, and the weapon recovered from Ponce, according to the release.

Jurors also learned about a second murder Ponce allegedly committed the same night he shot Erosa, according to the Atascosa County District Attorney’s Office.

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