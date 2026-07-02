Man sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County jurors found a 41-year-old man guilty and later sentenced him to a decade in prison following a deadly hit-and-run crash more than two years ago, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Acosta was convicted of causing a deadly collision, which is considered a second-degree felony. Acosta was sentenced Wednesday inside Bexar County’s 290th Criminal District Court.

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The crash happened on June 3, 2024, along the Loop 1604 access road near Emory Peak in far west Bexar County.

Acosta struck Raul Pena Jr., 55, with a pickup truck as he and his son — who was 12 at the time — were walking home from a nearby movie theater, according to a June 2024 Bexar County Sheriff’s Office news release.

As Acosta’s truck barreled towards them, a BCSO spokesperson said Pena pushed his son out of harm’s way moments before the collision. Pena was later pronounced dead on the way to a local hospital.

After the collision, Acosta fled from the scene. The DA’s office said he was identified as the pickup truck driver through surveillance footage, crash scene debris and witness testimony.

Acosta later turned himself in to SAPD and admitted that he was the driver of the pickup truck.

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