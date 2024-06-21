Man arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in west Bexar County

Jonathan Acosta, 39, was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a father who was walking home with his son after watching a movie on June 3.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a father who was walking home with his son after watching a movie.

Jonathan Acosta, 39, turned himself in at a San Antonio Police Station substation and was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of collision involving death, a second-degree felony.

Recommended Videos

Raul Pena, 55, and his 12-year-old son were walking on Dove Canyon access road near Loop 1604 in West Bexar County on June 3, when a pickup truck headed toward them the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Pena was hit by the pickup after pushing his son out of the way. Pena died on the way to a hospital, BCSO said.

Acosta fled the scene, but BCSO investigators were eventually led to a home where the suspect may have been prior to the fatality. A witness also told BCSO that Acosta had been drinking the night of the incident.