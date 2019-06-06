City seeks fluent French-speaking volunteers to communicate with migrants from Congo

SAN ANTONIO - Are you fluent in French? The city of San Antonio needs your help.

The Department of Human Services needs volunteers to help communicate with several dozen migrants from the Congo.

There are currently about 50 migrants at the Migrant Resource Center at St. Mary's University. The city is expecting an additional 350 to arrive sometime in the future.

Volunteers will help with intake information, answering questions and making phone calls, in addition to making the migrants feel welcome.

The center is open seven days a week.

If you're interested in volunteering, contact Jenny Garcia or Rebecca Flores at jenny.garcia@sanantonio.gov or rebecca.flores@sanantonio.gov. Volunteers are asked to write “MRC: French Speaker Volunteer” on their email subject line for a prompt response.

