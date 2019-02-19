New biomanufacturing company coming to San Antonio's East Side

SAN ANTONIO - The site of a former ice and cold storage business, now a historic building on the city's East Side, is going to house a new biomanufacturing company that Mayor Ron Nirenberg said could have a worldwide impact.

Instead of the usual groundbreaking, there was a “breaking of the ice” to welcome the anchor tenant into the building now known as Velocity Texas.

GenCure, a company that focuses on regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies, will lease 21,000 square feet of the vacant building.

The company said it chose the East Side because it’s a good location.

“The East Side location is fantastic. It’s close to the airport. It's close to downtown. Our military collaborators, (the University of Texas at San Antonio) and (the University of the Incarnate Word) and I love the idea … We're already starting to develop a workforce here on the East Side,” said Becky Cap, chief operating officer of GenCure.

The development is part of a new innovation district planned for the area. Developers said it will support more than 600 jobs with combined wages and benefits of more than $78 million annually.

