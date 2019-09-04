Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Vance Jackson neighborhood

Spending time in Vance Jackson? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bagel shop to a pizzeria.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Vance Jackson, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria

Photo: Madeline r./Yelp

Topping the list is 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more. Located at 11224 Huebner Road, Suite 206, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp.

While authentic Neopolitan-style pizza is the specialty for this franchise chain, you'll find Roman-style pizza, salads, chicken wings, breadsticks and cinnamon sticks on the menu. You can also build your own pizza or salad to your liking.

2. Chicago Bagel & Deli

PHOTO: Rolando m./YELP

Next up is family-owned deli and breakfast/lunch spot Chicago Bagel & Deli, situated at 10918 Wurzbach Road, Suite 132. The eatery serves a wide variety of freshly made artisan bagels and sandwiches, as well as French toast, omelets, breads, hot dogs, cinnamon rolls and cookies. With 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. First Watch

Photo: first watch/Yelp

First Watch, a traditional American cafe that serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 254 Yelp reviews. Classic American breakfasts like omelets, Belgian waffles, pancakes and avocado toast and lunches like chicken salad, turkey burgers and club sandwiches are what you'll find on the large menu. Head over to 9985 I-10 to see for yourself.

