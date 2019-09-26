Your guide to the 3 top spots in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill neighborhood

Visiting Dignowity Hill, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch spot to a beer garden.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dignowity Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Panchos and Gringos

Photo: rosa m./Yelp

Topping the list is deli, diner and breakfast and brunch spot Panchos and Gringos. Located at 900 Nolan St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 445 reviews on Yelp.

From the large breakfast menu, diners can choose from specialty eggs, omelettes, sandwiches, tacos, waffles, pancakes and french toast.

2. Sweet Yams

Photo: ryan a./Yelp

Next up is gluten-free and vegetarian spot Sweet Yams, offering soul food and more, situated at 218 N. Cherry St. With 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot offers plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians, from the organic mushroom burger to the organic salads, rice and veggie dishes. There are also menu items for meat-eaters, like chicken and shrimp plates, along with Texas chili and salmon.

3. Burleson Yard Beer Garden

Photo: john m./Yelp

Burleson Yard Beer Garden, a beer garden, cocktail bar and New American spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 151 Yelp reviews. Head over to 430 Austin St. to see for yourself.

This spot has an indoor bar and seating area with TVs, as well as a huge outdoor dining area, with a stage for live music. There is also an area for games like bocce and ping pong. The bar slings custom cocktails in addition to domestic, craft and draft beers.

