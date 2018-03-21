Lyft to offer free rides to 'March for Our Lives' attendees

The ride-share company Lyft is offering free rides to people participating in the "March for Our Lives" events going on around the country. The offer is good in 50 cities, including San Antonio.

"March for our Lives" is a movement led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where last month 17 people were killed by a gunman.

According to the event's website, kids and families will "take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities."

San Antonio has one official event listed on the event's website. It will take place at noon on Saturday, starting at City Hall.

There is also an event in New Braunfels at 2 p.m. Saturday starting at Main Plaza.

In order to take advantage of Lyft's free-ride offer, you will need to RSVP to an official rally, here. On Friday, you will receive a promo code that you can use to claim your free ride. If you aren't able to RSVP, you can also check Lyft's website Saturday morning to get a code.

There are a few stipulations with the deal. Here are the details from Lyft:



1. For the code to work, you must enter the official March for Our Lives rallypoint as your destination. You’ll find rallypoint details in your app once you enter your code in the ‘promos’ tab.

2. Anyone riding who is under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

3. We are only able to support free rides up to $1.5 million, so it’s important to RSVP ahead of time to get a code before that commitment is met.

Cities with marches where free Lyft rides will be available Saturday:

Phoenix, AZ

Tucson, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Diego, CA

San Jose, CA

Oakland, CA

Sacramento, CA

Denver, CO

Hartford, CT

Washington, DC

Parkland, FL

Orlando, FL

Miami Beach, FL

Tampa, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Atlanta, GA

Honolulu, HI

Des Moines, IA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Louisville, KY

New Orleans, LA

Boston, MA

Portland, ME

Detroit, MI

St. Louis, MO

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Newark, NJ

Las Vegas, NV

New York City (Manhattan), NY

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Portland, OR

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Providence, RI

Charleston, SC

Nashville, TN

Memphis, TN

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

San Antonio, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Richmond, VA

Seattle, WA

Milwaukee, WI



