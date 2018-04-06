Man accused in Rolling Oaks Mall shooting sentenced to life in prison

SAN ANTONIO - One of two men accused in a deadly jewelry store robbery at Rolling Oaks Mall in January 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty.

Jose Rojas took a plea deal Friday to reduce his capital murder charge to murder in the death of Jonathan Murphy. He also pleaded no contest to an aggravated robbery charge and was sentenced to life plus 20 years.

Police said Rojas and Jason Prieto were robbing the Kay Jewelers in the Rolling Oaks Mall when Jonathan Murphy, a bystander, was shot and killed.

Rojas was injured after a shopper with a license to carry was able to shoot him.

Prieto is still awaiting trial.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.