Man accused of sexually assaulting girl arrested, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who they said sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Santos Vigil, 35, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, officials said.

The victim told police it started with touching when she was 9 or 10 years old, according to an arrest affidavit. The girl said it then escalated to more.

According to the affidavit, the girl was afraid that if she reported Vigil that he would hurt her or her family.

