Man arrested on more than 130 counts of possession of child pornography

KERR COUNTY, Texas - A 48-year-old man was arrested on three indictments with more than 130 counts of possession of child pornography Tuesday, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said.

Keith Alan Harmon was arrested after authorities received a tip he was in possession of child pornography, according to a news release.

Authorities said they conducted a six-month investigation and executed search warrants on Harmon's home, business, cars and cellphone.

During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said deputies discovered "hundreds of images of child pornography."

A grand jury returned indictments against Harmon on Oct. 15, according to records.

He was released on bonds totaling $50,030 Wednesday, online records show.

Court records show Harmon was arrested in April on charges of possession of child pornography,

