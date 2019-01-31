Man holding child tries to pay with fake money at Walmart, police say

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Police Department is seeking the community's help in identifying a man accused of trying to pay with fake money at a local Walmart.

On Wednesday, Seguin police released a photo of the man who they say tried to "pass counterfeit bills" at the Walmart located in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123.

When the man was confronted by a store clerk and loss prevention, he took off on foot while carrying a child in his arms, police said.

The man was seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS.

