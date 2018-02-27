Man killed in altercation, shooting with NE Side liquor store employee

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after an altercation that ended with a store employee of a Northeast Side liquor store shooting him, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Austin Highway.

Police said the man had been in the store before and had previously had an altercation with the store employee.

Before heading to the liquor store Tuesday afternoon, police believe the man called a local crisis hotline from a nearby Chick-Fil-A and told them his intentions of going to the store and confronting the employee.

Police believe the man was under a lot of stress, according to what they heard from crisis hotline operators.

When the man arrived at the store, police said, he cornered the employee. The employee then drew a weapon and fired several shots at the man. The man was hit multiple times.

It’s unknown if the man had any weapons. Authorities are still combing through the scene and will review the liquor store’s surveillance footage.

Police said they have not determined if the employee will face any charges.

