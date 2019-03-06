Man sexually assaulted 3-year-old relative, gave her STDs, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Drevon Alexander Perkins, 26, has been arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Perkins allegedly assualted a 3-year-old family member in January, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The 3-year-old was taken to a doctor's office by her mother after the girl showed signs of being sick.

Doctors confirmed the girl had several sexually transmitted diseases including chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Perkins has the same STDs, according to the affidavit, and confessed to police that he had sexually assaulted the toddler while high on drugs.

Perkins submitted himself to a polygraph test and told police the assault took place at his apartment while his wife was at work.

