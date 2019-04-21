SAPD: Man shoots, kills intruder

SAN ANTONIO - A man shot and killed an intruder in his apartment garage Sunday morning, according to a San Antonio police sergeant.

The man pulled into his garage around 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road, according to San Antonio police. While he was getting out of his car, another man ran into the garage and hit him on the head with a gun.

Police then say the man grabbed his gun, shooting and killing the assailant.

The man who was attacked only had a gash above his eye, and did not need to go to a hospital.

Police say they are questioning the man who was attacked, but they won't press charges against him.

