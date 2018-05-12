Landlord, son shot during altercation with tenant

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition Saturday afternoon after they were shot by a man who was renting out their home.

Police said the tenant, who lives in the area of Chickering Avenue and Vista Road, shot his landlord and her son during an altercation.

According to Sgt. Martin Fahey with the San Antonio Police Department, the landlord and her son arrived at the home around 3 p.m. when an altercation occurred. The tenant, who police said was hit in the head with a metal bar during the altercation, pulled out a revolver and shot the woman and her son several times.

Police said the woman is in her 50s and her son is in his 20s. The tenant was taken to a hospital with head injuries.

Authorities said it's too early to tell whether the tenant will be charged in connection with the shooting.

