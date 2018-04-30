Man shot 3 times during altercation outside West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the city's West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in front of a home in the 2200 block of Rawhide Lane, which is located not far from West Military Drive and Loop 410.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an altercation that occurred in the street. The victim was shot three times, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

Police said their investigation has led them to the suspect's vehicle, but that the suspected shooter remains at-large. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Police say one man has multiple gunshot wounds, transported to the hospital in critical condition. They believe it started as an argument in the street, escalated to gunfire. pic.twitter.com/4INQioPlN2 — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) April 30, 2018

