News

Man shot 3 times during altercation outside West Side home, police say

Shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in 2200 block of Rawhide Lane

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Max Massey - Video Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the city's West Side overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in front of a home in the 2200 block of Rawhide Lane, which is located not far from West Military Drive and Loop 410.

More News Headlines

According to police, the shooting was the result of an altercation that occurred in the street. The victim was shot three times, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

RELATED: Man arrested in gang-related triple shooting

RELATED: SAPD investigators to decide whether motel shooting was self-defense

Police said their investigation has led them to the suspect's vehicle, but that the suspected shooter remains at-large. A description of the suspect has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.