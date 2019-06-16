Man shot in nightclub park lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police say a man was shot in the parking lot of a nightclub, and investigators are still working to figure out who pulled the trigger.

The shooting happened at Caribe Club in the 10300 block of Perrin Beitel Road, just south of Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said there was an argument in the parking lot near the back of the building when a witness heard a gunshot.

The victim was running back toward the club to get help when a good Samaritan spotted him, put him in his vehicle and took him to Northeast Baptist Hospital, police said.

Investigators said a maroon truck was seen leaving the scene.

No one has been arrested yet.

