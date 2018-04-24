Man killed in officer-involved shooting inside downtown hotel

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man being shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio River Walk location downtown.

More News Headlines

According to police, the man was shot and killed on the 7th floor of the hotel. Police originally received a call for a disturbance around 5:15 a.m.

RELATED: Graphic 911 calls from 1800 Broadway murder-suicide are released

RELATED: 1 in custody after man is shot at gas station on NE Side

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the hotel staff saw the man who then ran and made his way up the stairs and into an elevator.

The suspect, who was not identified but believed to be in his 40s, attempted to forcibly make his way into one of the guest rooms on the fifth floor, McManus said.

McManus said following his unsuccessful attempt he then made his way to the 7th floor where he was confronted by officers in a hallway.

A lieutenant who spoke at the scene said the fatal shooting involved both Park Police and SAPD's downtown bike patrol with one officer from each unit firing at the man.

McManus said the man had been trying to jimmy his way into a room on the seventh floor prior to the shooting.

The man killed was dressed as a “laborer” with boots and plaster dust on his body. He did not work or know anyone at the hotel and no one was specifically targeted, McManus said.

No officers or guests were hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.