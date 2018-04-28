Man who led authorities on multi-county chase surrenders after hours-long standoff

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A multi-county chase and hours-long standoff ended with a suspect in custody early Saturday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Beau Dan Gooch, 32, is facing several charges after he sped away into Atascosa County when San Antonio Police attempted to pull him over off of I-37 South near Old Corpus Christi Road Friday night.

Officials said Gooch led San Antonio Police on a chase from Atascosa County into Bexar County. Sheriff's deputies joined in on the pursuit, but stopped when the suspect left Bexar County going eastbound on Highway 87 East.

Gooch eventually crossed back into Bexar County going westbound on FM 1346 and authorities were able to lay out spike strips at the intersection of FM 1346 and FM 1518. He finally stopped at FM 1346 between FM 1518 and Loop 1604 and barricaded himself in the car.

Texas Rangers negotiated with Gooch for approximately two hours before he surrendered. The Sheriff's Office's SWAT and negotiations team were also called in, but he had already surrendered.

The sheriff's office booked Gooch on at least three felony warrants, a parole violation, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle because the car was reported stolen and possession of marijuana.

