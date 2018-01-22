News

Marilyn Manson band member arrested night before SA show

Keyboard player arrested for marijuana possession

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
SAN ANTONIO - Daniel Fox, 32, was arrested Monday around 12:15 a.m. at Hotel Valencia in downtown San Antonio for marijuana possession.

Fox, the keyboard player for Manson’s band, is in town for Manson’s show Tuesday night at Aztec Theatre.

Fox has been on tour with Manson before and also plays drums for VentanA.

We will update this story as more details become available.

