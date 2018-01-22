Marilyn Manson band member arrested night before SA show

SAN ANTONIO - Daniel Fox, 32, was arrested Monday around 12:15 a.m. at Hotel Valencia in downtown San Antonio for marijuana possession.

Fox, the keyboard player for Manson’s band, is in town for Manson’s show Tuesday night at Aztec Theatre.

Fox has been on tour with Manson before and also plays drums for VentanA.

