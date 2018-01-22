George Lopez and star comedians coming to SA for ‘The Comedy Get Down' tour

SAN ANTONIO - Back by popular demand, “The Comedy Get Down” tour is coming back to San Antonio, bringing star comedians George Lopez, Cedric “The Entertainer,” Eddie Griffin and D.L. Hughley to the AT&T Center.

The four stars of “comedy royalty” will perform on April 6 at 8 p.m. with tickets going on sale Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

However, pre-sale tickets begin on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m., according to the tour’s official Facebook page.

For more information, visit the tour’s Facebook page or website.

