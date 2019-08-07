ME identifies suspect in triple murder-suicide on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - The person police say was responsible for a triple-murder suicide on the Southwest Side was identified Wednesday by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect was identified as Ruben H. Gonzalez, 28, officials said. His cause of death was ruled a suicide with a gunshot wound to the head.

On Monday, police were called to a home in the 7500 block of Dream Valley Street for a disturbance. Firefighters simultaneously responded to the call for a reported fire.

First responders found two dead people in their 60s with gunshot wounds outside the home. Inside the home, they found Gonzalez's body, along with his 80-year-old grandmother.

The victims have not yet been identified by the medical examiner's office.

A neighbor, who only identified himself as Chris, said the suspect made him uneasy.

"The guy carried an AK-47 inside the house. He was not a social guy," Chris said.

Police are still trying to determine the motive for the murders, and fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

