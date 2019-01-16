Juror faints during murder trial after seeing photos of victim's charred remains

SAN ANTONIO - The testimony, punctuated by graphic autopsy photographs, was apparently too much for a juror in the murder trial of Antonio Nunez Wednesday.

Nunez, 63, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Lisa Carter, 47, and setting her body on fire after dumping it alongside the road in the 8200 block of W.W. White Road on Aug. 17, 2015.

Deputy Bexar County Medical Examiner Dr. William McClain testified that "there were at least three distinct and obvious wounds to the head" as he showed the jury photographs taken during the autopsy on Carter's body.

McClain said that in addition to blunt force trauma to the head, Carter had apparently been suffocated.

"The potential for asphyxia, or blockage of oxygen to the lungs, was present because of what appeared to be a plastic bag over the head," McClain testified.

Carter's body was severely burned, McClain said, adding, "In some parts of the body the thermal affects were full thickness, the bones exposed and were brittle and fractured."

The graphic nature of his testimony, in which he used pictures of Carter's charred remains, was apparently too much for one juror.

The juror asked for a recess and passed out as he tried to leave the jury box and exit the courtroom.

McClain immediately stepped from the witness stand and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The juror had apparently suffered from a previous medical condition complicated by the nature of Wednesday morning's testimony.

He was dismissed from the jury, an alternate juror took his place, and the trial resumed.

Testimony is expected to continue on Thursday before Judge Laura Parker in Felony Impact Court.

A guilty verdict could mean a life prison sentence for Nunez.

