SAN ANTONIO - Sunjit Rathour became the first Sikh airman to complete U.S. Air Force basic training and the Security Forces Apprentice Course with religious accommodations.

On Thursday, Rathour, who is originally from New York, graduated from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Rathour will be based in Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.