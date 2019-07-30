Missing San Antonio teen needs medical attention, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need the public's assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old who has a medical condition that requires immediate care.

Dylani Anjolie Puro was last seen Monday in the 9500 block of Stillforest on the city's northwest side.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Dylani has scars on her inner arms, a mole on her left cheek and a birthmark on her lower back.

Dylani was wearing a dark blue crop top that says "sun," black spandex leggings, and red, white, and blue-colored Tommy Hilfiger sandals.

Anyone who has information about Dylani is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.