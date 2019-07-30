News

Missing San Antonio teen needs medical attention, police say

Dylani Puro, 15, was last seen Monday on NW Side

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

Courtesy: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police need the public's assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old who has a medical condition that requires immediate care.

Dylani Anjolie Puro was last seen Monday in the 9500 block of Stillforest on the city's northwest side.

More News Headlines

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Dylani has scars on her inner arms, a mole on her left cheek and a birthmark on her lower back.

Dylani was wearing a dark blue crop top that says "sun," black spandex leggings, and red, white, and blue-colored Tommy Hilfiger sandals.

Anyone who has information about Dylani is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.