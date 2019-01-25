Missing: Valerie Rae DeLaRosa

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding Valerie Rae DeLaRosa, who was last seen Jan 18. in the 3500 block of Gracie Street.

DeLaRosa suffers from a medical condition that requires a doctor's care and medication.

She has straight shoulder-length hair and has a tattoo with "DeLaRosa" on her back and a rose on the left side of her neck.

If you have seen or have any information on DeLaRosa, please contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Name: Valerie Rae DeLaRosa

Age: 36

Height: 4 feet 11 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

