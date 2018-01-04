Mobile home destroyed by overnight fire in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a mobile home fire in South Bexar County early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 24500 block of Loma Verde Road.

Officials say the trailer caught fire while a man was sleeping inside. The 59-year-old had been remodeling the home for nearly a year and woke to smoke before safely evacuating.

The homeowner tells KSAT 12 that the home had some faulty electrical sockets and that he had four electrical heaters on last night.

Firefighters said the home is considered to be a total loss.

At this time the exact cause of the fire is not presently known. No one was hurt by the fire.

