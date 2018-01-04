Crews battle house fire in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a house fire in Stone Oak in the 400 block of Chimney Tops.

About two dozen crews were at the scene Wednesday night.

The homeowner told KSAT he was working on something in the garage when the fire started. He was able to take his family out of the home quickly, but one of their pets did not make it.

Neighbors said the fire spread quickly.

A spokesman for the San Antonio Fire Department said the home may be demolished because it was so badly damaged.

Investigators are at the home and will determine an official cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is out.

