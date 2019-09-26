More than $765,000 in federal funds will go toward body-worn cameras in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Federal funding will now cover police body-worn cameras in Bexar County, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar announced Wednesday.

These federal funds -- just more than $765,400 -- will be used to create the first widely distributed camera system in Bexar County, according to a news release.

The county will match the federal grant, allocating an additional $767,023 to the program, which will provide $1,532,439 in total, officials said.

Training will start Oct. 1.

The money will be used to buy 400 body cameras, and then it will pay for licensing, docking and training.

“It’s critical our police officers have the necessary resources to protect lives and improve police-community relations in our community,” Cuellar said. “These funds will allow the county to purchase additional body-worn cameras in order to enhance transparency, promote accountability and advance public safety for law enforcement officers and our city.”

