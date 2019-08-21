Daughter of murder victim relieved police arrested suspect

SAN ANTONIO - While celebrating the life of a San Antonio mother on what would've been her 49th birthday, her family is also relieved police have arrested a man in connection with her death.

San Antonio police took the suspect, Christopher Moreno, into custody early Wednesday morning and charged him in connection with the death of Cynthia Gomez.

Moreno, 37, is accused of deliberately hitting Gomez with his car just moments after kicking her out of the vehicle.

Gomez's daughter, Christine Moreno, whose birthday happens to be Thursday, said the arrest comes as a gift for both her and her mom.

"These cases kind of go cold all the time, and by the grace of God, or something, we've found him," said Christine Moreno, who has no family connection to Christopher Moreno.

The San Antonio Independent School District confirmed to KSAT that Christopher Moreno worked as a school bus driver, but has since been fired in response to his arrest.

"He's not going to walk away with it," Christine Moreno said.

Now on the road of finding closure, she said her quest for answers is far from over.

"I just want to know, 'Why?'" she said.

While Christine now braces for Moreno's murder trial, she is also still reeling over the loss of her grandmother, who died of cancer two weeks ago.

Christine said she's finding comfort knowing that her grandmother and mother are now together.

Before being transported to the Bexar County Jail by officers, Christopher Moreno denied being involved in the case, telling news cameras that he "didn't do it" and that he was "being wrongfully accused."

As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in custody and his bail has been set at $300,000.

