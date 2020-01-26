Attorney in Tennessee offers free divorce for Valentine’s Day

TENNESSEE – A Tennessee attorney is taking on a whole new approach to Valentine’s Day this year.

Instead of the traditional flowers or candy, the Law Office of W. Scott Kimberly will be giving away one free divorce in the state of Tennessee.

According to the law office’s website, to win, the person must convince the attorney’s office why they should receive the free divorce.

The person with the most convincing argument will be declared the winner.

The winner will receive a free divorce, which does include no fee for legal representation in the divorce. However, the winner will still be responsible for court costs and filing fees.

The law office is limiting the contest to Tennessee residents only.

The contest ends Friday, Feb. 14 and the winner will be selected Monday, Feb. 17. To learn more, click here.

