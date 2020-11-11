Some Ring Doorbells are being recalled due to fire hazard

Do you have a Ring Video Doorbell? If so, you might want to check and see if it is part of a product recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) with model number 5UM5E5.

There have been 85 reported incidents of incorrect doorbell screws installed with 23 of the doorbells igniting and causing minor property damage. There have been eight reports of minor burns.

The recalled doorbells come in a black and silver and black and bronze finish and were sold with a mounting bracket and a USB charging cable.

The CPSC states that roughly 350,000 of the affected doorbells were sold in the U.S. and 8,700 were sold in Canada.

Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell’s serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled doorbells is asked to immediately stop the installation and to contact Ring for revised installation instructions or they can download them here.

