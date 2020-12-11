WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SXM 7 satellite for SiriusXM on Friday morning. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Liftoff has now been pushed back to 11:20 a.m. You can see the liftoff in a livestream that will be placed in this article.

Delays and cancellations, however, are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to the SpaceX website, the Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster supporting the launch previously supported the Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station, as well as four of the Starlink launches this year.

There is a launch window of 1 hour and 59 minutes. A backup launch opportunity is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

