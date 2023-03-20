Man wins lottery twice after matching Powerball in same drawing in Virginia

The Virginia Lottery said Ben Baker bought two Powerball tickets that matched four of the winning numbers and the Powerball in the March 4 drawing.

A Virginia man was lucky enough to win two Powerball tickets in the same drawing earlier this month.

The Virginia Lottery said Ben Baker bought two Powerball tickets that matched four of the winning numbers and the Powerball in the March 4 drawing.

Matching four numbers and the Powerball would have won him $50,000, but he bought the Power Play option to triple the prize.

He won a total of $300,000, the lottery said. The winning numbers in that drawing were 10-16-18-40-66, with a Powerball of 16.

“I was really lucky,” Baker said in a news release. He said he plans to use the money for home improvement and save the rest.

The Virginia Lottery said the odds of matching four numbers and the Powerball are one in 913,129.

The odds of matching five numbers are one in 11,688,054, and the odds of matching five numbers and the Powerball are one in 292,201,338.

Read also: