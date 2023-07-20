Winning $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Pleasanton, San Marcos

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. A winning ticket has been sold in California for Wednesday's drawing on July 19, 2023, for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Four winning $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at stores in Texas, including one in Pleasanton and one in San Marcos.

Mushi’s 3 at 103344 Interstate 37 in Pleasanton and Rise N Stop #2 at 15610 N. State Highway 123 in San Marcos sold Powerball tickets that matched the five numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24.

They did not match the red Powerball of 24; the winning ticket for the jackpot was sold in California and was worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

A store in Houston and a store in Forney, a city east of Dallas, were the other Texas stores that sold winning $1 million Powerball tickets.

Wednesday night’s drawing was the third largest in the history of the game.

Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1 billion to $1.08 billion at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

The last time someone had won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one had won the grand prize.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

