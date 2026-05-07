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National

A former Ohio deputy has been found guilty of reckless homicide in the shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos

Associated Press

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Former sheriff's deputy Jason Meade stands during closing arguments of his retrial on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, inside Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
Judge David Young holds up jury instructions during closing arguments in former sheriff's deputy Jason Meade's retrial in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
From left, former sheriff's deputy Jason Meade, defense attorney Kaitlyn Stephens, prosecutor Howard Tim Merkle and prosecutor Gary Shroyer stand inside the courtroom at Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)
The mother of Casey Goodson Jr., Tamala Payne, covers her ears during opening statements in the retrial offormer Franklin County Deputy Jason Meade, who is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the 2020 killing of Goodson Jr., inside Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Doral Chenoweth/Pool Photo via AP)

©2026 Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY Network

Former sheriff's deputy Jason Meade stands during closing arguments of his retrial on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, inside Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, Pool)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former sheriff's deputy was found guilty of reckless homicide on Thursday for shooting a Black man who was bringing sandwiches to his grandmother's house. The killing of Casey Goodson Jr. by Jason Meade in December 2020 had provoked outrage in Ohio.

The jurors said they couldn't agree on the more serious charge of murder, so the judge declared a mistrial on that count.

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Meade, who is white, said his shooting of Goodson — five times in the back and once in the side — was justified because he saw the 23-year-old holding a gun and turning toward him in the doorway of the house in Columbus. But no one else testified that they saw Goodson holding the gun he was licensed to carry, and no cameras recorded the shooting.

This was Meade's second murder trial, after the first ended in a mistrial two years ago. He is now the second white law enforcement officer to be convicted in the killing of a Black man in the state since the 2020 killing of George Floyd sparked national protests.

During the earlier proceeding, Meade testified that he pursued Goodson after the man waved a gun at him as they passed each other in their vehicles. According to his family and prosecutors, Goodson was holding a bag of Subway sandwiches in one hand and his keys in the other, and was listening to music through earbuds when he was killed.

Prosecutors also said that evidence suggests the gun wasn't in his hands, but in a flimsy holder under his belt, and that it was found under his body, its safety mechanism still engaged, as Goodson laid mortally wounded on the kitchen floor

Meade, now 47, retired from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in 2021. He’s also a Baptist pastor. His defense attorney cited Meade’s oral and written accounts of what happened, and said the shooting was justified.

Christopher Corne was driving nearby that day and testified for the prosecution at both trials. He said Goodson seemed to be dancing and singing in his truck shortly before the shooting. He also testified during the first trial that he did not see a gun in Goodson’s hand. Meade’s attorney pointed out inconsistencies, including that Corne said Goodson had either an Afro or a ponytail, when he was wearing a skullcap that day.

Columbus police Officer Samuel Rippey testified at the second trial that while he was administering emergency treatment to Goodson, he saw the gun, with an extended magazine, lying on the grandmother’s floor.

Goodson’s death provoked public outrage in Ohio as the killings of Black people by white officers increased demands for police reform following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Banners were hung from highway overpasses in Columbus, carrying messages such as “Justice for Casey Goodson Jr.” and “Convict Murderer Meade.” The judge ordered law enforcement to remove them during the trial.

Previous Ohio prosecutions in such cases led to only one conviction — that of Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who was indicted on charges including murder in the 2020 killing of Andre Hill.

At least three Black children have been fatally shot by Ohio law enforcement, including Tamir Rice in Cleveland, age 12, in 2014; Tyre King in Columbus, age 13, in 2016; and Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, age 16, in 2021.

Other Black people killed by white officers in Ohio include John Crawford III in Beavercreek in 2014; Samuel DuBose in Cincinnati in 2015; Miles Jackson in Westerville in 2021; Donovan Lewis in Columbus in 2022; Jayland Walker in Akron in 2022; and Ta’Kiya Young, who was pregnant, in Columbus in 2023.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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