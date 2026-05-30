Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
81º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Teen hospitalized after falling from vehicle while celebrating Spurs victory near SW Military, SAPD says
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones gifted premium tickets to Spurs-Thunder Game 6
Teenage girl arrested, allegedly lured young men to be robbed in person, Universal City police say
Woman accused of intentionally setting fire to North Side office she shares with husband, SAPD says
Essence Preparatory Public School founder and superintendent arrested in Cibolo on 3 charges, records show
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say
San Antonio tow company pays servicemembers $220K for illegally scraping, selling cars, DOJ says
KSAT Connect | KSAT.com
Catcaller arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, BCSO says
SAPD: Wanted suspect shot twice on West Side; Man had ‘multiple felony warrants’

National

United Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis is diverted because of an unruly passenger

Associated Press

FILE - The United Airlines logo can be seen on a rope line at O'Hare International Airport, May 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File) (Brian Kersey, Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MADISON, Wis. – A United Airlines flight bound for Minneapolis was diverted to Wisconsin on Friday night to remove and unruly passenger, officials said.

“United flight 2005 from Chicago to Minneapolis landed safely in Madison, Wisconsin to address a security concern with an unruly passenger,” an airlines spokesperson wrote in an email.

Recommended Videos

Law enforcement officials on the flight restrained the passenger quickly, according to Carrie Springer, a spokeswoman for the Dane County Regional Airport.

Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff's Office met the flight when it landed and removed the passenger. Springer said federal authorities are handling the investigation.

The Boeing 737-900 had 147 passengers and six crew aboard. No injuries were reported, according to the airline.

The flight continued its journey and landed in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...