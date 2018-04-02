NCAA Final Four Music Festival reaches capacity, will not reopen

SAN ANTONIO - The Final Four Music Festival has reached capacity and will not reopen, the NCAA Final Four account tweeted Sunday night.

Headliners, including Maroon 5, Daya, Panic! At The Disco and OneRepublic, brought out massive crowds and, as of 6:30 p.m., SAFD said the venue was approaching capacity.

The NCAA Final Four account tweeted it had reached capacity nearly an hour later.

Sunday is the final day of the music festival.

Here's what to know about the NCAA Final Four music lineup, fan fest

March Madness Music Festival is at capacity and will not re-open. pic.twitter.com/Hrvlqj5Clf — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) April 2, 2018

