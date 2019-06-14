Nearly 200 cats found in Texas home in suspected animal neglect case

KILLEEN, Texas - Nearly 200 cats were rescued in a suspected animal neglect situation in Killen around 7 a.m. Friday, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

According to rescuers, the cats, some of which are nursing mothers with kittens, were living in conditions typically seen in severe neglect situations.

All of the cats were removed from the 1,800-square-foot property, some in need of urgent medical assistance.

“It is heartbreaking to see hundreds of gentle cats and kittens suffering in poor conditions,” Texas director for the HSUS Nikki Prather said. “We are thankful to the city of Killeen for answering the call to help these animals.”

Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Local authorities served search and seizure warrants at the property where the cats were found.

HSUS rescue teams, local veterinary doctors and technicians are volunteering at a temporary emergency shelter to care for the animals.

“We hope these animals will be adopted into loving homes once their immediate needs are addressed. The property owners have been cooperative -- we often see in similar situations that it appears those responsible for the care of a high quantity of animals become overwhelmed,” said Tammy Roberts, Killeen Animal Services manager.

“No animal should ever be deprived of proper veterinary care or forced to suffer in horrible conditions like what our rescue team saw today,” HSUS President and CEO Kitty Block said.

Meredith Lee/The HSUS

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.