Nearly 40 percent of San Antonio's 2018 murder cases are unsolved

SAN ANTONIO - At least 58 murders took place during the first half of 2018 and nearly 40 percent of them remain unsolved, murder records for Jan. 1 through June 30 show.

Data from the San Antonio Police Department shows that of the 58 murders, 35 have netted arrests while police have not yet made arrests in the remaining 23 cases.

The San Antonio Police Department's 60 percent clearance rate on murder cases is slightly above the 2016 national average of 59 percent, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report.

Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information leading to arrests in some of the unsolved murder cases, including the cases of Brandon Cornelius, Tammy Fudge and Jesus Guerra Jr.

KSAT 12 has mapped known murder cases, marking the cases that have not resulted in arrests in red and murders with arrests in green.

Those with any information about the unsolved murder cases are asked to call SAPD's homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

Editor's note: One unsolved case has not been included in the murder map as KSAT awaits clarification from police on the details of the case.

