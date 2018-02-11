Neighbors organize plate sale for grieving family of 14-year-old killed in West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Neighbors on Saturday came to the aid of the grieving family of 14-year-old Angel Gebara, who was killed last weekend after a stray bullet from a shooting at Cassiano Homes hit the child in the head.

Deborah Tovar organized a plate sale to help the family with funeral expenses. She said the family also wants to relocate.

There are “a lot of the families here. There was five apartments that were shot up. So a lot of the kids that are in our area, they're going to school, they're staying at relatives because they don't feel safe at home anymore,” Tovar said.

A second victim in the shooting, 69-year-old Benito Gallegos, is currently in critical condition at University Hospital, with a bullet lodged in the back of his head.

Police have charged three men in connection with the shooting.

