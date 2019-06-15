New $320 million development breaks ground near UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - Developers have broken ground on one of the last pieces of undeveloped land near the University of Texas at San Antonio and northwest corridor.

It is part of a $320 million mixed-use community project on 50 acres of land off of UTSA Boulevard and Interstate 10.

Residents in the area have mixed feelings about the new mixed-use community being built near the university.

For residents Zaakirah Holmes and Cameron Giles, who both live off of UTSA Boulevard, the new project comes with pros and cons.

"A good part of this development is that we are going to have more things to do around the community," Holmes said.

"It’s going to be worse traffic. Traffic is already not hot around here it’s already bad," Giles said.

Large piles of dirt show the project is underway and new apartment complexes are also popping up. A new road, called University Pass, will connect UTSA Boulevard and Hausman Road.

The first part of phase one is set to be completed by October, which includes 150 apartment units. When the project is completely done, developers hope to have 320 apartments move in ready.

Real Estate Development company KDC -- the co-developers of the new Frost Tower -- is behind the project with other partners.

"It was a large swath of land with a great land partner that was in close proximity to employment drivers like UTSA," Pete Van Amburgh, vice president of development for KDC, said.

In August, the ground will break for retail space that includes a Starbucks, a gym and other businesses. It will then be followed by the construction of an ALoft Hotel, which set to begin the following month.

At completion, the project will have 1 million square feet of office space, over 1,000 town homes and apartments units and 100,000 square feet of restaurants and stores.

Developers are calling it a walkable green space that borders the Leon Creek trail.

"Places where people will want to hang out all day and bring their families and their dogs, and not just make it a place where they need to go shop and grab something or pick something up ... a real community outpost," Van Amburgh said.

As for whether the construction will impact traffic on UTSA Boulevard and Hausman Road, developers said that the road construction is complete and the rest of the construction period will take place on the land.

