Vista Ridge Pipeline: How it's going to affect your wallet

SAN ANTONIO - The Vista Ridge Pipeline is the largest pipeline in Texas history at 142 miles, running from Burleson County to San Antonio, and will provide more water to the Alamo City. But the sizeable project has come along with sizeable controversy, which could result in your water bill going up as much as 10%.

Brendan Gibbons, who covers environmental issues for The Rivard Report, spoke with KSAT News at 9 anchor Myra Arthur about how much the Vista Ridge Pipeline will cost, how it will be paid for and how it will impact the public.

