NISD custodian among 130 to cross stage in district's first graduation ceremony of 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Northside Independent School District held its first graduation ceremony of 2018, awarding approximately 130 graduates from around the district with their GED, or high school diploma.

Students from the Irene Chavez Excel Academy and Adult and Community Education program met graduation requirements and received their diplomas Monday night.

Glenoaks Elementary School custodian Jon Shoemake graduated Monday night. Shoemake dropped out of school in his early teens due to bullying and said he made every excuse to not go back to school.

Finally, when he proposed to his then girlfriend, she said yes under the condition he get his GED. So, Shoemake got his GED in eight months.

Shoemake completed a "Learn and Earn" program through the district's custodial department, attending class on Saturdays and completing an online program.

Shoemake hopes to become a head custodian and go to college.

