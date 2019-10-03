Nix Specialty Health Center to cease operations within 30 days

SAN ANTONIO - The Nix Specialty Health Center on Vance Jackson Road will cease operations in the next 30 days as Prospect Medical consolidates its behavioral health services in San Antonio.

A spokesperson for Prospect Medical said remaining patients may be transferred to Nix Behavioral Health Center on Babcock Road, which will remain open.

“This consolidation will allow us to gain operational efficiencies at the Babcock location,” Prospect Medical said in a statement.

A total of 158 employees will be impacted by the closure.

“We will be hosting an on-site job fair with other local healthcare providers and outplacement services will be provided to impacted employees to help ease the transition,” Prospect Medical said in the statement.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.