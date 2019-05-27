NY woman traveling across country to help veteran makes stop in SA

SAN ANTONIO - A New York woman is traveling across the country in an RV to show support to those who have served our country and communities.

Michele Ladd is the founder of National Veteran Resources, a website to help veterans and first responders get resources.

"I wanted to do something for our veterans and first responders that suffer from a post-traumatic stress disorder and help with suicide prevention," Ladd said.

Ladd said her motivation is her sons, who are veterans. She has their pictures, along with other military men and women printed on her RV.

During her stops, Ladd meets different veterans and interviews them on camera. She then posts the videos online, hoping it can help someone else.

"It’s real, I don’t edit, it’s raw, we laugh, we cry," Ladd said. "Just in two weeks I’ve had over 100 family members, widows, veterans, reaching out to me, sharing their stories."

During her stop in San Antonio, Ladd met Christopher.

"I was in the Navy for 20 years. I’m a retired Navy chief. I served on U.S. carrier USS Ronald Reagan and various places around the world," Christopher said.

Christopher shared his story about dealing with depression.

"I drank alcohol excessively and realized that I had a problem with it. It took me to the point of depression where I was holed up in my bedroom and didn’t ask for help," Christopher said.

Christopher believes Ladd is making a difference.

"The stigma of reaching out for help. It doesn’t have to be a weakness, it's actually a strength that you can reach out for help," Christopher said.

