Off-duty SAPD officer arrested, accused of felony assault

SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty San Antonio Police officer was arrested Monday and is accused of felony family violence.

Officer Michael Sepanski, 25, was taken into custody overnight.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's office, deputies were called just before 2 a.m. to the home in the 2100 block of Atlas Bend, which is found in far West Bexar County.

The victim told deputies that Sepanski had assaulted her by placing his forearm to restrict her airway and interrupted her breathing.

Sepanski left the home but returned to the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

The San Antonio Police Department said Sepanski has worked with the department for less than a year and released the following statement Monday morning:

“Officer Michael Sepanski was arrested by the Bexar County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Officer Sepanski has been with the San Antonio Police Department for less than a year. He will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation.”

BREAKING An SAPD officer is in custody, accused of felony family violence. Officer Michael Sepanski, 25, arrested overnight. BCSO officials said he used his forearm to impede the breath of a woman inside a home in the 2100 block of Atlas Bend #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/lsHF2sCUnS — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 4, 2018

